Music star Pharrell Williams announced Tuesday at D.C.’s Ballou Senior High School that he will host his Something in the Water music festival in the city this Juneteenth weekend.

The festival will take place June 17-19 on and around Independence Avenue. The lineup includes musical artists such as Jon Baptiste, Ashanti, Ja Rule, the Dave Matthews Band, and Thundercat.

Hometown talent scheduled to perform includes Backyard Band, Rare Essence and Sound of the City. An event, “Pharrell & Phriends & Some People We Can’t Announce” is also scheduled to occur.

Additionally, there will be a Sunday pop-up church service during the festival at West Potomac Park near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

The event has been held at Virginia Beach’s oceanfront in the past but an incident in which Williams’ cousin was killed by police and the officer wasn’t charged influenced the singer to make a change and come to the District.

“D.C. has always been a deep inspiration to me as a person and a musician,” Williams in a statement, WTOP reported. “It is the land where go-go music was birthed, which has provided so much for our people.”

WTOP reported that three-day passes will be available on the festival’s website starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Virginia residents can take advantage of a presale on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People who purchased passes to festivals during previous years can order new passes earlier, starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m.