After the 60th-anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington on Saturday, a group of local residents and community leaders gathered in a private room at the Busboys and Poets Anacostia to discuss critical issues affecting the District. One of the attendees was none other than Phillip Pannell, a celebrated community leader, who is continuing the legacy of 1963 March on Washington organizer Bayard Rustin, and Black queer leaders of the past, who bravely fought for freedom and liberties.

Pannell is known for his work as a gay community leader. He served as former president of the Ward 8 Democrats and is a Grassroots Advocate for HIV and Aids, to name a few of Pannell’s passions.

During the meeting, each attendee was asked to introduce themselves, share the effect the initial March on Washington had on them, and share their impressions on the current march.

Currently focused on spreading awareness about D.C. Statehood, Pannell initially begged the question, “During any of the speeches, was D.C. Statehood mentioned?”

A recurring perspective was heard in each attendee’s personal experience: pushing past the no’s and never settling for anything less, no matter the consequence, is what it takes to forever change history.

Like many of the other attendees, Pannell is certainly no stranger to overcoming adversity to achieve personal and community goals.

A History of Excluding Queer Voices, How Pannell Helped Ensure All Voices Are Heard

Despite being integral to the 1963 March on Washington, Rustin was kept in the shadows of the Civil Rights movement.

Two decades later, on August 22, 1983, just days away from the 20th Anniversary of the March on Washington, organizers of the event announced that gay and lesbian rights groups would be prohibited from speaking.

In response, three days before the march, four gay men—three of whom were African American, tried to meet with the commissioner and were arrested for staging a sit-in in then-Del. Walter Fauntroy’s (the District’s first representative in Congress) office.

The four men were Mel Boozer, head of the National Gay Task Force, who died of an AIDS-related illness in 1987, Ray Melrose, former president of the D.C. Coalition of Black Lesbians and Gay Men, gay activist Gary Walker, and Pannell.

As a result, LGBTQIA+ Organizers are now included in the March on Washington anniversary speeches.

Pannell’s Past and Present Community Work

Pannell has remained steadfast in his fight since moving to D.C. in the 1970s. He has encouraged LGBTQIA+ organizations and activists to reach out more to LGBTQIA+ residents in Wards 7 and 8.

He’s served as an official Washington, D.C. spokesman, campaign organizer and agitator.

Moreover, he told the Informer he remains loyal to his community, as he prepares to turn 73 in September.

In addition to continually fighting for human rights issues, at the top of Pannell’s current freedom fight is D.C. statehood and addressing other challenges in the District.

“D.C. statehood is not just a political issue, it is also a civil and human rights issue because if D.C. were a state, we would be a state with the highest percentage of African Americans, basically a majority, minority state. That’s one of the reasons a lot of the right-wing republicans don’t want to see D.C. become a state because we are going to elect progressive, Black Democratic senators.”

Pannell noted that many issues can often go undiscussed during important events like the March on Washington and other demonstrations. He emphasized the significance of properly vetting speakers about trials D.C. is currently facing.

The longtime community leader also stressed the importance of young people learning issues affecting their neighborhoods and beyond, in order to ensure activism continues and helps implement changes for a more equitable society.

He added that youth should not just use their “tweets, but also their feet” to get involved and make positive changes to their communities.

As he encourages others to join the freedom fight, Pannell told the Informer he has no plans of slowing down.

“What’s on my agenda is just to be as active in my community as long as time, God, and my body allows.”