The Phillips Collection and the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto have co-organized the “Picasso: Painting the Blue Period” exhibit, which will be on display in D.C. from Feb. 26 – June 12.

The Phillips Collection will house the display following its run at the Art Gallery of Ontario. It is the first exhibition in the District in 25 years to focus on Pablo Picasso’s early works.

The Blue Period (1901-04) marks a key moment in Picasso’s career when he found his own distinctive voice that would later define his work over the next seven decades. The Blue Period works in the exhibition reveal the artist’s evolving and sometimes controversial approaches to subjects such as sex, class, poverty, despair, charity and female incarceration.

The exhibit is the result of more than 12 years of scientific and curatorial research on Picasso’s Blue Period, consisting of artworks from 30 international collections. It will highlight more than 90 paintings, sculptures and works on paper by Picasso in addition to projects by French and Spanish artists that he studied before and during the Blue Period.

Phillips curator Susan Behrends Frank co-curated the display with Kenneth Brummel, associate curator of modern art at the Art Gallery of Ontario.