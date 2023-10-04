PitchHU

In partnership with Howard University’s Office of Research, FISERV and humble ventures, PitchHU is an incubator program for idea-stage and early-stage businesses.

It supports founders and entrepreneurs across the greater Howard University community. To date, PitchHU has successfully completed three programs, working with more than 50 businesses and 70 participants. PitchHU has awarded in excess of $120K in non-dilutive grants to selected participants, as well as $30K in “Back2Business” grants for Howard’s “GrowHU” program, which is designed to support the acceleration of mid-stage businesses.

The program is accepting applications for next cohorts. For more information, visit PitchHU.com.