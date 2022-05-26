National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman, took to social media to share a poem dedicated to the lives lost at the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two adults were murdered by an 18-year-old shooter.

Gorman tweeted, “Schools scared to death. The truth is, one education under desks, Stooped low from bullets; That plunge when we ask Where our children Shall live & how & if.”

Gorman continued, “It takes a monster to kill children. But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn’t just insanity – it’s inhumanity… The truth is, one nation under guns. What might we be if only we tried. What might we become if only we’d listen.”

Texas police identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos.