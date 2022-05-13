The U.S. Postal Service said Friday it is addressing D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton’s concerns about undelivered and delayed mail throughout the District.

Norton wrote the Postal Service a letter on April 28 about the problems of mail delivery in the city and the agency’s lack of a timely response. Responding to Norton, James Cari, the agency’s government relations representative, apologized for the slow response to her office and said the District’s postal officials recently implemented new procedures to avoid future delays in responding, including a new platform to track congressional inquiries.

Norton said she was pleased with the response from the Postal Service.

“When I sent the letter, my office had approximately 130 mail cases open, many of which had been open for nearly a year,” she said. “We have been able to resolve and close nearly 75% of those, bringing the current total down to 26 open cases. I will be watching to ensure that [USPS] maintains this level of responsiveness.”