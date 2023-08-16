Peace and blessings, esteemed readers,

With another back-to-school season upon us, it’s time to reacclimate ourselves to the daily trips on the Metro, hours of homework and tutoring, parent-teacher conferences, and all other markers of a school year.

Unfortunately for many of us, the new school year also brings the possibility of ongoing physical conflict and, to some degree, neglect on the part of institutions trusted to help children.

That’s why information, and what we do with that information, is our greatest power in the movement to fully and safely educate our children. In this Washington Informer back-to-school supplement, students, parents and families can and will regain their power with helpful tidbits that will place them on a path to educational self-determination.

Whether you’re a special-needs parent, a parent who’s worried about public safety, or a young person searching for after-school activities and affordable postsecondary opportunities, this supplement is for you. Take it and keep it close to your chest for the battle ahead. Trust that you’ll never regret having it in the first place.

Sincerely yours,

Sam P.K. Collins

WI Education Reporter