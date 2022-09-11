On this 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, President Joe Biden spoke at this morning’s (Sept. 11, 2022) wreath laying ceremony.

Telling those assembled that “We will never forget, we will never give up,” Biden promised that “Our commitment to preventing another attack on the United States is without end.”

First lady Jill Biden attended a Shanksville, Pennsylvania event. She spoke at the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance, where she shared her family’s connection to the day. Dr. Biden’s sister, Bonny Jacobs, was a United Airlines flight attendant at the time of the attacks.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband were present at the National September 11th Memorial in New York for the annual commemoration ceremony there.





