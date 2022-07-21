President Joe Biden Has COVID-19 The White House says the fully vaccinated and twice boosted president is up to performing all his usual duties.

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a White House statement, the president’s symptoms are “very mild.” His illness was discovered during a routine screening.

Biden, 79, will continue his presidential work in isolation at the White House, using Zoom meetings and telephone calls in place of his usual in-person duties, according to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The White House says that Biden is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, and has begun taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

The president’s diagnosis comes amid this latest wave of COVID infections, driven up by the BA.5 variant. This latest strain of the virus seems to spread more easily even among people who have been vaccinated against COVID or who have suffered previous infection.

The White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President, namely Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with Biden that they may have been exposed.

The Biden White House, in stark contrast with the previous administration, put in place strict coronavirus safety rules for its staff, and maintained those until recently.

The Trump Administration was notably cavalier regarding the scientific recommendations around social distancing, masking and vaccination. Although being vaccinated himself, former President Trump’s inaction in the early months of the pandemic led to many Americans being mistrustful to completely disbelieving of the infectious disease experts’ recommendations.

Public health experts and officials have suggested that COVID-19 should be considered as a long-term issue to be dealt with, much like the seasonal flu.