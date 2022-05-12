President Joe Biden Mourns Americans At White House Covid-19 Summit Leaders from around the globe showed up to discuss how to continue to fight the pandemic.

The nation’s flags are flying at half staff today as President Joe Biden mourned the deaths of 1 million Americans from Covid-19. The president is hosting the second Covid-19 Summit at the White House, where he is joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and other officials from around the globe.

The summit is aimed at “redoubling” efforts to control Covid-19 and preparing the world for future variants of the coronavirus or the next deadly pandemic.

Reminding attendees that the pandemic is not yet over, Biden was solemn as he pointed out that the toll in the U.S. leaves “1 million empty chairs around the family dinner table.”

The coronavirus has killed more than 999,000 people in the U.S. and at least 6.2 million people globally since it emerged in late 2019, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Other counts, including by the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association, have the toll at 1 million.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 58 per cent of the US population has tested positive for coronavirus. About half of these infections occurred during the biggest surge of the pandemic when the Omicron variant was the dominant strain of Covid-19.

The CDC also estimates that 23 million Americans are suffering with the lingering symptoms of coronavirus — a disease called long Covid.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 1340 Washington, D.C., residents have succumbed to the virus, and 143,005 people were infected. 74% of DC residents aged 5 and older are vaccinated against Covid-19.

President Biden has requested an additional $22.5 billion in what he calls critically needed money to maintain a resolve to respond to the pandemic.