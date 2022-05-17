Barack Obama and AIrbnb CEO Found Public Service Scholarship The Voyager Scholarship offers $25,000 for junior and senior year of college and a $20,000

Young leaders who wish to pursue a career in public service could get some help from former president Barack Obama. In conjunction with Airbnb CEO, Brian Chesky, The Voyager Scholarship provides up to $50,000 in financial aid- as much as $25,000 per year in financial aid for junior and senior years of college.

The scholarship also offers young people the chance to travel and experience other cultures and places to broaden their minds, and to better see themselves as part of a global world. The hope is that such people will be able to “bridge divides and help solve our biggest challenges together.”

After graduation, Airbnb will give the students $20,000 divided into a $2,000 travel credit every year for 10 years. Each fall, the students will attend an annual summit to help define and inspire their public service journey. This fall, the first leaders will be President Obama and Brian Chesky who will discuss the role of empathy and understanding in leadership.

Throughout the program, students will be invited to an ongoing speaker series to gain exposure to new areas of service and innovations happening in their fields. After graduation, they get to join the Obama Foundation’s global community, and make use of Foundation resources and programming.

The scholarship is open to students entering their junior year of college at an accredited four-year college or university in the US, who have demonstrated a financial need, and who are US citizens, permanent residents, or DACA recipients. Applications are due June 14.