The president of the African American Mayors Association said the recent spate of mass shootings and gun violence throughout the country is unacceptable and must be prevented.

“It is an abhorrent reality in America that it feels you can’t go anywhere without the possibility of being gunned down,” Little Rock, Ark., Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said Thursday. “As we learned of the mass shooting at the medical office in Tulsa, Okla., other shootings unfolded at a Walmart in Pennsylvania and a school in California. While the details continue to emerge, we know that there is something our country can do — we must put pressure on lawmakers to embrace and pass sensible gun reforms.”

The AAMA consists of the leaders of cities with populations ranging from over 8 million to hamlets throughout the country. With its headquarters located in the District’s Navy Yard neighborhood in Ward 8, it serves as the trade association for Black mayors and a vehicle to articulate their concerns.

Scott cited the mass shootings that have occurred within the past few weeks in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, and offered prayers to the families of the victims. However, he said, prayers are not enough.

“Beyond prayers, my colleagues and I are committed to taking action to make it harder for people to access weapons of war like military-style automatic weapons,” Scott said.