The 2023 Presidential Volunteer Service Award ceremony will be held Friday at the Nineteenth Street Baptist Church in northwest D.C., with the church’s pastor, the Rev. Darryl Roberts, serving as the host.

The highlight of the event will be the presentation of the Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award.

“We are eternally grateful to Dr. Roberts and the Nineteenth Street Baptist Church family for hosting the awards program this year,” said Dr. Beverly Kee, executive director of Premier Coalition Partners Association, LLC., a Maryland-based certifying organization for the award program. “We have a very impressive list of honorees who are making a meaningful difference in their communities, and this venue is so fitting for such a prestigious event because of its historical significance to Washington.”

Kee will present the award on behalf of the Points of Light, AmeriCorps, President Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Among those to be honored are D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, Industrial Bank CEO B. Doyle Mitchell Jr., Wanda Durant, former D.C. Council member Frank Smith, and motivational speaker Dr. Willie Jolley.

The award was established by President George W. Bush by executive order to honor a select few Americans to recognize their more than 4,000 hours of community service per year.