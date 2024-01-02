Our health is very important and working to prevent illness is essential for everyone. This can be done by using preventive care methods. Preventive care means taking steps to stay healthy and avoid getting sick. This is especially important for low-income families who may face additional challenges in accessing the healthcare they need.

Understanding preventive care

Preventive care reduces the risk of health emergencies. It involves taking action and using services designed to keep you and your family healthy. With preventive care methods, you can catch health problems early when they are easier and less expensive to treat. Some key components of preventive care are:

Regular check-ups. Visiting the doctor for routine check-ups can help identify health issues before they become serious. You should also contact your primary care provider (PCP) to learn about the care and services you need.

Vaccinations. Staying up to date on vaccines protects against diseases and health conditions. Vaccines help the body learn how to fight off diseases without the risk of a full-blown infection.1

Screenings. Preventive health screenings are important for detecting, diagnosing, and treating certain conditions. Mammograms, pap smears, and cholesterol checks are screenings that can detect health problems early.

Living a healthy lifestyle. Making healthy lifestyle choices every day can help manage or prevent illness. Eating nutritious foods, staying physically active, and avoiding smoking can reduce your likelihood of getting a chronic disease.

Seeking preventive care on a budget

Seeking preventive care with limited financial means is important in ensuring accessible care for people of all communities and backgrounds. Poverty is directly correlated with poor health outcomes and affects an individual’s access to healthcare and resources.2 If you or someone you know is seeking preventive care on a budget, here are some resources that can be easily accessed:

Community health centers. These centers offer a range of healthcare services on a sliding fee scale based on your income. Find a nearby center and ask about preventive care services.

Free and low-cost clinics. Many communities have free clinics run by volunteer healthcare professionals. These clinics offer basic preventive care services and are often open to uninsured or underinsured individuals.

Public health departments. Local health departments often offer immunizations and screenings at reduced costs. Check with your local health department for available services.

Don’t let financial barriers stop you from taking care of your well-being. By taking advantage of programs and community resources, you can prioritize preventive care and enjoy a healthier and happier future for yourself and your loved ones.

BestMe: Winter healthy habits

As the winter months get colder, keeping a strong immune system is crucial to fight off seasonal illness. The good news is you can strengthen your body’s defenses through a combination of healthy programs and habits. AmeriHealth Caritas DC can help you and your family take the steps needed to stay healthy this winter.

Getting flu and COVID-19 vaccines. AmeriHealth Caritas DC enrollees can get COVID-19 and flu vaccines at no cost by contacting their PCP or through an in-network pharmacy in AmeriHealth Caritas DC’s network. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone ages six months and older receive both the flu vaccine and the updated COVID-19 vaccine, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant, or those who might become pregnant in the future. It is safe to get a flu vaccine and the updated COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. Enrollees who need assistance planning to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccine should call the Community Outreach Solutions team at 202-216-2318. Visit www.coronavirus.dc.gov for the most up-to-date information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Get active with the Active&Fit program. The chilly winter weather may influence you to stay indoors, but you can still get your body moving. We offer a program called Active&Fit to help you get and stay active and learn more about healthy behaviors. Daily workout classes are posted on Facebook Live, Monday through Friday, and any time on YouTube. Visit www.activeandfit.com for more information. Practice healthy eating habits. Good nutrition is a key component of health and a great way to support your immune system. AmeriHealth Caritas DC enrollees can attend one of our Nutrition Education and Cooking classes to learn healthy recipes and get advice on clean eating. Visit www.amerihealthcaritasdc.com to view our events calendar and find out when classes are scheduled.

By incorporating these healthy habits into your daily routine, you can help your body face the challenges of the season, keeping you feeling your best all winter long.

