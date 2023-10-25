Prince George’s County Council members Mel Franklin (D-At Large), Sydney Harrison (D-District 9) and Calvin Hawkins (D-At Large) are supporting legislation banning home appraisal bias.

The Real Estate Appraisal Ban of 2023 would prohibit real estate appraisers from considering race, ethnicity, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, disability, familial status or national origin in their real estate appraisal analysis. Plus, the bill directs the county’s Office of Human Rights to engage in a public awareness campaign by January 2024 to inform about the ban and how residents can file a claim.

“The real estate appraisal community needs to take this seriously and become more conscious of any hidden racial bias entering into the appraisal process,” Franklin said. “We’re sending a message that illegal discrimination won’t be tolerated in Prince George’s County, and there is a price to be paid for it.”

Violators could face a $10,000 fine.

A public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.