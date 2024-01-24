The Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation will embark on a new Executive Empowerment series.

The series will focus on honing personal leadership competencies, to navigating hybrid work environments and strategic planning. The program is designed to guide leaders through a comprehensive journey to foster effective leadership in the dynamic business landscape, culminating in a grand in-person graduation ceremony.

The series is a Grow Prince George’s certification training program. The initiative is designed to cultivate a robust business ecosystem within the county. There will be an orientation and program kick-off at the headquarters of the corporation.

The in-person information session will take place on Jan. 31 from 2-4 p.m.

For more information, call 301-583-4560.