Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Thursday that her jurisdiction has been named the #1 digital county in the U.S. for the third consecutive year in the 20th annual Digital Counties Survey in the 500,000-999,999-population category.

The survey, conducted by the Center for Digital Government, is an intense competition that honors the top 10 counties nationwide using smart strategies for digital services to move toward the future.

“We are extremely proud that our country was named the #1 digital county for the third consecutive year, as it showcases our continued efforts during this administration to create a high-performing government with innovative technology that can better serve our residents,” Alsobrooks said. “Our Office of Information Technology has worked tirelessly to enhance our digital infrastructure and make our county a national leader in the information technology industry, and we want to thank CIO Wanda Gibson and her entire team for their efforts.”

Accomplishments that distinguished the county consisted of an executive-level cybersecurity officer organization, an open data system for visualization and tracking performance with analytics countywide, a new 3-1-1 customer relationship management platform, a digital signature platform and policy, and the development of elections management applications.

County leaders emphasize the understanding of the diverse requirements of its residents and tailor their services to meet those needs, with technology programs serving as the foundation for a digital future.

“Our talented workforce fuels our drive and success in achieving our country executive’s Proud Priorities and taking advantage of these times of rising opportunity,” Gibson said. “This award again demonstrates that we are a leader in our region, state, and nation, and we are ready for the next generation challenge.”