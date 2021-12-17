Prince George’s County was one of three Maryland counties that recorded a 6.1% unemployment rate in October, the lowest figure this year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier this month.

But the majority-Black jurisdiction has lost about 30,000 jobs since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

To help boost the job market, Employ Prince George’s, a quasi-government agency, is distributing more than $326,000 in grants for 12 entrepreneurs to hire unemployed county residents.

The agency congratulated each business Thursday at the American Job Center at Tanger Outlets in Oxon Hill.

“Anytime you can get money you don’t have to pay back is a major plus,” said state Sen. Obie Patterson (D-District 26) of Fort Washington. “This not only helps the small businesses but also helps people get back to work and pay taxes. This is on the red carpet for Christmas. Couldn’t be a better time to show our love and appreciation for these small businesses.”

The grants funneled from the state are part of Employ Prince George’s COVID-19 rapid re-employment program. As part of the application process, entrepreneurs needed to outline how their businesses have been adversely affected since March 16, 2020.

A program summary shows a new employee must start within 30 days of the business’s grant application.

Charity Barrett, owner of Fort Washington-based Progeny Enterprises Inc., said she closed a child care center called Perfect Angels last year, but it has since reopened with about 20 children enrolled.

The center is licensed to have up to 71 children, “so that gives you the idea of the hit that we took during the pandemic,” said Barrett, who became an entrepreneur at age 25 and established Progeny in 2005.

Barrett’s company will receive $37,620 to hire five employees, including three full-timers and two part-time executive assistants. She currently has seven employees and up to six independent contractors.

“We wouldn’t be able to make ends meet without getting some type of assistance,” she said of the grant. “This will be wonderful to help us … and to hire Prince George’s County residents. I am thankful.”

Vianca Walker, who since 1996 has owned Veez Bizzy Beez, an early learning child care center, received $4,000 to employ a teacher’s aide to work with children ages 5 to 12 enrolled in the center’s before- and after-school program.

“During this pandemic, this is the most I’ve ever seen the county helping out businesses,” she said. “This is a big deal.”

Employ Prince George’s continues to host in-person and virtual job, career-readiness and veterans’ workshops and other activities.

The agency, through its Transportation and Logistics Consortium program (TALC), will partner with the county executive’s office for returning citizens and young adults 18 to 24 to package and deliver food throughout the county on Dec. 28. Each person participating will be paid and receive training on learning how to drive trucks and operate forklifts and other equipment.

Walter Simmons, president and CEO of Employ Prince George’s, said the agency will manage a mobile job center traveling throughout the county starting next year.

“You might see us at somebody’s cookout,” he said. “If we see a group of people, we’re going to pull up. Just want to make sure everyone has a job. That mobile job center is going to be a game-changer.”