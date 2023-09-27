Prince George’s County was well represented throughout programming and events during the 52nd Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s (CBCF) Annual Legislative Conference (ALC).

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (left) takes a photo with Fox 5’s Maureen Umeh during the Thursday night rooftop celebration at Perch in Southwest D.C. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Laurel Councilman Brencis Smith, Prince George’s County Councilmember Sydney Harrison (D- District 9) and retired Delegate Carolyn J.B. Howard were some of the DMV electeds spotted in D.C.’s Convention Center for the Congressional Black Caucus’ annual legislative conference.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy hosted a party on Thursday night at Perch SW Rooftop Lounge and gave what some have described as a soft launch for the county executive seat.

In the event that current County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) wins the Senate election next year, there is likely to be a special election to fill the seat. Braveboy has built a network of municipal officials and community advocates that could be formidable in the countywide race.

Congressman Glenn Ivey (D-District 4) hosted a discussion on Friday evening regarding how the Supreme Court’s recent decision on affirmative action will affect minority-owned businesses alongside Isabel Casillas Guzman of the Small Business Administration; U.S. Black Chambers Inc. President and CEO Ron Busby Sr.; Minority Business Development Agency Undersecretary of Commerce Don Cravins Jr.; and Sysco Ltd. Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer Adrienne Trimble.

“This may be one of the biggest moments that minority businesses face in the history of the United States,” Ivey said. “Now is the time for us to stand up and be heard on this.”

Alsobrooks also hosted a reception on Friday night, and she made the rounds to take plenty of photos with the attendees. The gathering included U.S. Reps. Kweisi Mfume (D-Maryland) and Glenn Ivey ( D- Maryland), Gov. Wes Moore (D), Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller (D) and House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D).

“Working together with our federal and state delegations, we have accomplished so much together over the past year to improve the lives of Prince Georgians and Marylanders,” said Alsobrooks in a Facebook post about the reception and the goals of the future. “We are excited about all we will continue to accomplish together in our communities, because the best is yet to come.”

Upcoming Events

Moore and members of the congressional delegation will be back in Prince George’s on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Allen Pond Park for the annual Maryland Democratic Party BBQ bash.

Tickets start at $40.

“We’re exactly one week away from the Maryland Democratic Party Annual BBQ Bash happening next Sunday, Oct. 1st from 4-7 p.m. at Allen Pond Park in Bowie,” said Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis in an email promoting the event. “We’ll be joined by Governor Moore, members of our federal delegation, state and local elected officials, and other strong Democrats and activists from all over the state, and you won’t want to miss out!”

If you are interested in attending the Maryland Democratic Party BBQ bash, tickets are available here.