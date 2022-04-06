Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, along with other county leaders, attended the grand opening ceremony for the new and long-awaited Hyattsville Branch Library, 6530 Adelphi Road, on March 30.

The new, 40,258 square-foot library counts as part of the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System’s (PGCMLS) efforts to provide award-winning sustainable, modern and welcoming branches that serve as hubs for the community.

The new library branch includes PGCMLS’ first-ever vegetative (“green”) roof

for stormwater mitigation, first parking garage and features 84 computers for the public – the largest number at any PGCMLS branch library. It also features a maker- space/computer lab, art room, two-sided fireplace, vending café with bookstore

area, eight study rooms including two in the Children’s Room, reading terrace and garden, two Art in Public Places commissions (one interior and one exterior) and a Prince George’s Room with a collection focused on local history and genealogy.

The theme of the children’s area is “Discovery Village” and features elements of classical children’s literature.

Others who attended the grand opening included Councilwoman Deni Taveras, Prince George’s County Council District 2; Roberta Phillips, CEO, PGCMLS; Toni A. Smith, president, PGCMLS Board of Trustees; and Rico Newman, Elders Council of the Choptico Band of the Piscataway Tribe