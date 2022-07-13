Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation will host free outdoor concerts in July as part of National Park and Recreation Month.

The concerts will be held every Sunday at 6 p.m. at Bladensburg Waterfront Park. Each week features a different genre starting with a reggae band July 10; dance July 17; blues and soul July 24; and jazz and R&B July 31.

Those interested in outdoor movies can see “Little Giants” for free at 7 p.m. July 20 at Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro. The park showcased two other movies earlier this month.

Parents and guardians with children can participate in “Kids Day in the Park” from 4 to 6 p.m., July 14 at Walker Mill Regional Park in Capitol Heights.

The annual celebration held since 1985 seeks to promote health, explore walking trails and encourage participation in outdoor recreation and other activities.

The National Recreation and Park Association has a legislative platform for parks officials and advocates to help local, state and federal officials incorporate legislation based on three pillars: health and wellness, equity and conservation.

“Parks and recreation is a vital part of our community. We help preserve and protect more than 28,000 acres of parkland, strive to keep our community healthy and provide quality programs for people of all ages,” Bill Tyler, director of the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation, said in a statement. “We’re excited to celebrate our impact in Prince George’s County.”