Prince George's CountyWilliam J. Ford

Faye Martin Howell Chosen to Fill District 24 Vacancy

Photo of William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer Follow on Twitter Send an email November 3, 2021
0 538 3 minutes read
Faye Martin Howell
**FILE** Faye Martin Howell

The Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee overwhelmingly chose Faye Martin Howell to fill the vacancy of former Del. Erek Barron, who left to become Maryland’s first Black U.S. attorney.

The committee’s 16-2 vote on Thursday, Oct. 28 means Martin Howell’s name will be sent to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to officially appoint her and complete Barron’s term that expires next year. When Hogan receives her name, he has 15 days to confirm the selection.

When officially approved, she will serve alongside Dels. Andrea Fletcher Harrison and Jazz Lewis to represent the 24th legislative district that includes the cities of Glenarden, District Heights, Largo and parts of Bowie.

Martin Howell serves as the central committee’s treasurer.

“I just want to just say thank you to the Democratic central committee [members] for their votes,” said Martin Howell, of Landover, who plans to run for one of the three District 24 seats. “I do want to say that in 2022, may the best person win.”

The central committee nominated two other candidates for vacant seats this year.

In August, the committee chose former Del. Ron Watson of Upper Marlboro to represent District 23 as a state senator when Douglas J. J. Peters resigned to serve on the University of Maryland Board of Regents.

One month later, the committee chose its former chair Cheryl Landis of Upper Marlboro to fill Watson’s seat through next year representing District 23B that includes parts of Bowie and Upper Marlboro. As of Saturday, Oct. 30, Landis’ name wasn’t shown on the Maryland Board of Elections website to officially declare running for one of the two seats in that district.

During Thursday’s selection process, part of the committee’s procedure allows two people to speak on behalf of a candidate. Martin Howell received verbal endorsements from Landis and state Sen. Joanne C. Benson (D-District 24) of Landover.

“It is indeed an honor to be commended by your peers. It is even a greater honor to be sought after by the elected leaders in District 24 to fill this Maryland state delegate vacancy,” Landis said. “She has earned the privilege of receiving this appointment.”

LaTasha Ward of Bowie received two votes from committee members Antwan Brown and Ernest Canlas.

Ward, a former member of the central committee, said after the virtual meeting she understands the process and not being selected won’t stop her from running. She filed paperwork with the state Board of Elections in September.

“I’m going to work hard. Maybe it’s a blessing not to have [Benson’s support] because I don’t want to be controlled,” she said. “I’m here to work for the people.”

Ward received several endorsements at her campaign kick-off last month that included county State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, Del. Dereck E. Davis (D-District 25) of Mitchellville and former Del. Carolyn J. B. Howard.

Meanwhile, Lewis announced Oct. 26 he plans to seek the Democratic nomination to run for the 4th Congressional district. The seat in Congress will be available because Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) will run in the June 28 primary for the state’s attorney general after Brian Frosh announced his decision to not seek a third term.

The county’s 24th legislative district has at least one other person interested in running, Christopher Stevenson of Glenarden, who turned 31 on Oct. 24.

Although Stevenson hasn’t filed paperwork with the state Board of Elections, he established a website at www.christopherstevenson.com. He works as a lead policy writer with 1199SEIU, chairs the Maryland Democratic Party’s Health Committee and serves on the county’s Democratic Central Committee.

A few of his priorities for District 24 include the elimination of food deserts, economic empowerment, education and tax breaks and affordable housing for senior citizens.

“Why not pursue policies to be put in place … that may capture people that fall through the cracks?” Stevenson said before the central committee session. “I want to put policies in place that further develop Prince George’s County.”

Tags
Photo of William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer Follow on Twitter Send an email November 3, 2021
0 538 3 minutes read
Photo of William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer

William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer

I decided I wanted to become a better writer while attending Bowie State University and figured that writing for the school newspaper would help. I’m not sure how much it helped, but I enjoyed it so much I decided to keep on doing it, which I still thoroughly enjoy 20 years later. If I weren’t a journalist, I would coach youth basketball. Actually, I still play basketball, or at least try to play, once a week. My kryptonite is peanut butter. What makes me happy – seeing my son and two godchildren grow up. On the other hand, a bad call made by an official during a football or basketball game makes me throw up my hands and scream. Favorite foods include pancakes and scrambled eggs which I could eat 24-7. The strangest thing that’s ever happened to me, or more accurately the most painful, was when I was hit by a car on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia. If I had the power or money to change the world, I’d make sure everyone had three meals a day. And while I don’t have a motto or favorite quote, I continue to laugh which keeps me from driving myself crazy. You can reach me several ways: Twitter @jabariwill, Instagram will_iam.ford2281 or e-mail, wford@washingtoninformer.com

Related Articles

**FILE** Christopher Martin, 12, talks with his mother, Tara Moore (left) as he receives a coronavirus vaccine in Landover, Maryland, on May 14. (William J. Ford/The Washington Informer)

Maryland Readies to Administer COVID Vaccine to Kids Ages 5 to 11

November 3, 2021
Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign rally inside Manassas Park Community Center in Manassas Park, Virginia, on Oct. 30. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Glenn Youngkin Claims Victory in Virginia Race for Governor

November 3, 2021
Maryland Comptroller and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot (left) and Prince George’s County Council member Monique Anderson-Walker, Franchot's running mate for lieutenant governor, take part in a meet-and-greet event in Oxon Hill on Oct. 30. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Del. Barnes: ‘Disappointed’ by Black Agendas of Some Gubernatorial Candidates

November 3, 2021
**FILE** P.A. Hill, one of the two managers at Prince George’s Plaza Metro station in Hyattsville, Maryland, helps a rider at a fare vending machine on Sept. 7. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Metro Offers Major Discounts and Bargains to Bring Riders Back into the Fold

November 3, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker