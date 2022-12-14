The Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the selection of Alexander K. Austin as its new president and CEO.

Austin’s most recent position was the director of business services at Employ Prince George’s.

On behalf of the chamber’s board of directors, Chair Cassius Priestly applauded the appointment of Austin, noting “he is the right person at the right time, and I could not be more excited to have him lead the Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce.”

“I also want to thank Donna Graves, interim president and CEO, for stepping forward to temporarily lead the chamber as we implemented a thorough search process to find a permanent leader of the chamber,” Priestly said. “She, in partnership with the talented chamber staff, ensure the chamber continued to be an effective voice and advocate for business in the county.”

Austin will begin working Monday.

“I am honored to have been selected to support the dynamic businesses of Prince George’s County,” he said. “Our county has enjoyed great gains in employment and economic output in recent years, but this is a critical time for business. To retain our title as a growth engine for the region, and to fully realize the potential of the county as a place to do business, we need to maintain a strong chamber of commerce and I will dedicate myself to continuing the great work of my predecessors to build the chamber.”