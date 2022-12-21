The Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce announced on Dec. 14 its selection of Alexander K. Austin as its new president and CEO.

Austin is the former director of business services at Employ Prince George’s. In a statement, Cassius Priestly, chairman of the board, praised Austin and expressed gratitude to the interim leader.

“I want to thank Donna Graves, interim president and CEO, for stepping forward to temporarily lead the chamber as we implemented a thorough search process to find a permanent leader of the chamber,” Priestly said. “She, in partnership with the talented chamber staff, ensured the chamber continued to be an effective voice and advocate for business in the county.”

Austin started his duties on Dec. 19 and said he is excited to be leading the chamber.

“I am honored to have been selected to support the dynamic businesses of Prince George’s County,” Austin said. “Our county has enjoyed great gains in employment and economic output in recent years, but this is a critical time for business. To retain our title as a growth engine for the region, and to fully realize the potential of the county as a place to do business, we need to maintain a strong chamber of commerce and I will dedicate myself to continuing the great work of my predecessors to build the chamber.”