The Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce will hold its “State of the Chamber Breakfast” on Feb. 15 at The Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland.

The event is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Invited guests include Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Prince George’s County Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Angie Rodgers. Highlights will include a quick review of 2022 and a reveal of the chamber’s director for 2023.

For more information, contact creid@pgcoc.org.