Prince George's CountyWilliam J. Ford

Prince George’s Climate Action Plan Calls for Decreasing Emissions, Increasing Energy Efficiency

Photo of William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer Follow on Twitter Send an email November 26, 2021
0 564 2 minutes read
**FILE PHOTO**

Recommendations to combat climate change in Prince George’s County include reducing vehicle emissions by 50% starting in 2030 and creating a resident advisory group to interact with county decision-makers.

If residents, business owners and property owners have any other environmental ideas, they can present them during a final virtual session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Portions of a more than 200-page climate action draft plan will also be previewed.

Kim Crews, president of the Cool Spring Civic Association in Adelphi, offered a few remedies such as more adequate pickup times for bulky trash and imposing at least a five-cent plastic bag fee.

Every Saturday, Crews said she and others from various neighborhoods walk up to five miles picking up trash along the northwest branch of the Anacostia River.

“Sometimes we have to wait a month for bulky trash pickup,” she said. “If we had better bulky trash pickup and had the bag tax, you would see a reduced amount of litter refill. We think these would be some easy fixes.”

A table highlights climate hazards and its current impact on Prince George's County. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Climate Action Commission)
A table highlights climate hazards and its current impact on Prince George’s County. (Courtesy of Prince George’s County Climate Action Commission)

A 16-member county Climate Action Commission worked on recommendations this year to improve the environment. One piece of data presented this summer showed the combined forest and tree canopy coverage in the county at 52% with a goal to increase that percentage in the next 14 years.

The commission posted a revised plan on Nov. 10. The proposals in the plan with possible adoption by County Council next year include:

• Registering about 15% of vehicles in the county as electric vehicles by 2030, which would be part of a statewide initiative.
• Prioritizing energy projects in underserved communities.
• Expanding and encouraging food and climate education in the county public schools and community college’s agricultural/urban farming curriculum.
• Sponsoring a climate-ready leadership summit that compares what other jurisdictions are doing, analyzing costs to become climate-resilient and assessing health, financial and food shortage impacts on the county.

Monique Taylor, president of the Camp Springs Civic Association, said the county should focus on more economic development and less on residential construction.

“If we are trying to reduce emissions and we are continuing to tear down trees, that is contradictory to helping the environment,” she said. [Economic development is] not impossible, but it is hard. Just have to work harder at bringing it to Prince George’s County.”

Final comments can be submitted Wednesday via email at climateaction@co.pg.md.us, or postmarked by mail to Prince George’s County Department of the Environment; Climate Action Plan – ATTN: Mary Abe; 1801 McCormick Drive, Suite 500; Largo, MD, 20774.

Tags
Photo of William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer Follow on Twitter Send an email November 26, 2021
0 564 2 minutes read
Photo of William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer

William J. Ford – Washington Informer Staff Writer

I decided I wanted to become a better writer while attending Bowie State University and figured that writing for the school newspaper would help. I’m not sure how much it helped, but I enjoyed it so much I decided to keep on doing it, which I still thoroughly enjoy 20 years later. If I weren’t a journalist, I would coach youth basketball. Actually, I still play basketball, or at least try to play, once a week. My kryptonite is peanut butter. What makes me happy – seeing my son and two godchildren grow up. On the other hand, a bad call made by an official during a football or basketball game makes me throw up my hands and scream. Favorite foods include pancakes and scrambled eggs which I could eat 24-7. The strangest thing that’s ever happened to me, or more accurately the most painful, was when I was hit by a car on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia. If I had the power or money to change the world, I’d make sure everyone had three meals a day. And while I don’t have a motto or favorite quote, I continue to laugh which keeps me from driving myself crazy. You can reach me several ways: Twitter @jabariwill, Instagram will_iam.ford2281 or e-mail, wford@washingtoninformer.com

Related Articles

A Maryland Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission recommended approval of this congressional map that extends the more conservative 1st Congressional District across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge into portions of Anne Arundel County with more Democratic neighborhoods. The legislature will review this and other congressional maps during a special legislative session on Dec. 6. (Courtesy of Maryland General Assembly)

Maryland Legislative Committee OKs Draft of Congressional Map

November 23, 2021
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a Nov. 23 press conference in Annapolis to announce proposed initiatives and emergency legislation to reduce violent crime, with an emphasis on Baltimore City. Standing alongside Hogan are Col. Jerry Jones (right), superintendent of the Maryland State Police, and chief legislative officer Keiffer Mitchell Jr. (William J. Ford/The Washington Informer)

Md. Governor Lays Out Initiatives to Combat Violent Crime: ‘Enough is Enough’

November 23, 2021
Deneen Richmond, president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham, Maryland, celebrates one year at the hospital the week of Nov. 22. Richmond leads a staff of more than 1,600 employees whom she describes as "a doctor's family." (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Deneen Richmond Offers Health Advice for Prince Georgians

November 23, 2021
More than 100 Prince George's County Public Schools educators, administrators, parents and supporters rally outside PGCPS headquarters in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Nov. 18 to demand school system officials reduce heavy workloads teachers are experiencing this school year. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Prince George’s School Board Revises Calendar Amid Outcry from Overworked Teachers

November 19, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker