Calling all golf enthusiasts and business leaders! Get ready to tee off and swing into action at the Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament and Fundraiser.

The fundraiser and tournament is a hole-in-one day filled with networking, friendly competition, and birdies.

The event will be held at the Oak Creek Golf Course in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

For more information and to register, go to http://birdease.com/PGCOCGOLF.