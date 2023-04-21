The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County announced Friday that it will offer the Aquatics for All Summer Camp Scholarship this year.

The scholarship is a one-time reward for county residents to increase access to swim camps and is available for first-time swim camp participants only.

The scholarship will cover the cost of a designated swim camp at a department facility for contest winners (does not cover care before or after).

Applicants must complete the application which includes completing an illustration for a swim camp (ages 6-12) or an essay for a junior lifeguarding camp (ages 11-14) by the May 5 deadline.

To apply for either camp, go to https://www.mncppc.org/FormCenter/Sports-17/Aquatics-for-All-Swim-Camp-Scholarship-2-388.