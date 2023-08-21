Prince George’s Community College has become an Amazon Career Choice program partner and the corporation’s employees are eligible to enroll at the college this fall.

Career Choice is an educational enrichment benefit that covers tuition and mandatory fees for credit-bearing undergraduate degrees and certificates.

“PGCC is excited for this collaborative opportunity to promote continued education, career advancement, and success in the workforce economy,” said Gina Macklin, dean of the Student Enrollment Services. “We look forward to educating workforce learners from one of the largest employers in the country.”

Amazon Career Choice started in 2012 and more than 110,000 participants have received training for high-demand occupations such as aircraft mechanics, computer-aided designers, commercial truck drivers, medical assistants, and nurses. PGCC was accepted to onboard this rigorous program along with every participating member of the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) program.