A civil conversation on ways to combat crime in Prince George’s County turned emotional Thursday at Creative Suitland, one of the county’s safe spaces for youth and young adults in the jurisdiction.

It began after counselor Dr. Shryl Whigham summarized mental health, behavioral and other services available for youth and young adults in the county.

The last six minutes of the roughly 90-minute discussion ended in shouting.

“What are we doing about the homelessness in P.G. County? What are we doing about the P.G. police brutality?” Kenneth Clark, a local activist from Oxon Hill, yelled from the back of the room.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks intervened to respond to one of his questions, but Clark yelled “Mic check!” five times.

Alsobrooks attempted to answer a question, again, but Clark said, “It’s a dog-and-pony show. We have to get real with it and deal with it.”

“Be respectful. Let me answer the question,” Alsobrooks said.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz (second from right) chats with attendees after a community conversation on crime at Creative Suitland on April 14. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Antonio Mingo of Suitland stood beside Clark and yelled that residents of the surrounding community weren’t in the room.

“I have two kids. I’m here for them,” he said.

Another woman chimed in about not seeing her grandson for two years. Both Clark and Mingo continued to talk.

“The problem is we don’t respect each other,” Alsobrooks said. “I want to answer the question. Please be respectful of the people who are descending here tonight.”

The Rev. Tony Lee, pastor of Community of Hope AME Church in Temple Hills and one of the panelists responding to written questions from the audience, walked off the makeshift stage to go outside and talk with Clark.

“I have been doing the civilized thing. I’m tired of no one talking about the real issues,” Clark said outside. “What was discussed in there was a dog and pony show.”

After the discussion ended, Mingo walked over to Alsobrooks and apologized for yelling.

Mingo pointed out that several Prince George’s County police supervisors in white shirts, local politicians and candidates running for local offices filled some of the seats. The county asked residents to register online to attend the meeting.

“I was not trying to be disrespectful in any way,” he said. “But the thing was, the other women and families in the back were raising their hand … and not being acknowledged, then what is this panel for if you are not involving the actual community? If you look in the audience, you didn’t see actual people from the community. I don’t have all the answers, but I think I’m at a good start.”

Police Chief Malik Aziz chatted with several people afterward including Dawn Dalton, whose son Lupe’ Hawkins was assaulted by Prince George’s police in 2010.

“I always have to try and play my position and I play it really well,” Aziz said. “This is a professional police service that we’re trying to deliver. We should never be pushing back. We should be engaging with each other.”

Aziz also spoke with Nikki Owens, the cousin of William Green, whose family received a $20 million settlement from the county after he was killed by a police officer in January 2020.

“I feel like there’s a huge people problem in the police department, within our entire judicial system actually,” said Owens, who traveled from Fredericksburg, Virginia, to attend the session. “As Black people, these things are happening to your community. What are you going to do to stop the people problem?”

Aziz, who was named as chief last year after 29 years with the Dallas Police Department, responded.

“I don’t know any police officer around me and my executive team that would tolerate police brutality. I don’t tolerate police brutality,” he said to Owens. “I’m sorry for your loss. I don’t tolerate police brutality. I love good cops. I don’t like a single bad cop. It’s not what the community deserves. I’m here for you, but I think it is going to start with us right here with a few minutes that we’re talking, but we have a longer dialogue. I need to know what can I do to contribute to the community in the right way.”