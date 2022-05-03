The Prince George’s County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint District Heights, Maryland, Mayor Johnathan M. Medlock to fill a vacant seat on the 11-member body.

Medlock, who’s been mayor since a special election in July 2020, replaces former Council member Derrick Leon Davis, who resigned on April 15.

Medlock would serve the remaining seven months of Davis’ term that expires in December to represent District 6 which includes the city of District Heights, Forestville, Largo and parts of Upper Marlboro.

A tentative date to swear in Medlock has been scheduled for Monday.

“I welcome Mr. Medlock to the council on an interim basis,” said Council member Tom Dernoga (D-District 1) of Laurel, who added that this may have been the council’s first vote to appoint a member since 1994.

One of the main items Medlock will work on this year stems from approving a proposed a $5 billion fiscal 2023 budget. The public school system accounts for $2.6 billion, or more than half of the entire spending plan.

From left: Prince George’s County Council members Dannielle Glaros, Calvin Hawkins III, Jolene Ivey and Todd Turner sit in the hearing room at the Wayne K. Curry Administration Building in Largo, Maryland, on May 3. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Medlock, who couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon, would serve temporarily because five Black women, all Democrats, seek election to the seat for the July 19 primary.

Prince George’s houses the most registered Democrats in the state of Maryland, so the primary winner would likely succeed in the November general election to take over the following month for a four-year term.

Two of the candidates, Belinda Queen and Nakia Wright, submitted their resumes and a letter of interests to seek appointment to the seat.

Some residents and local community groups demanded the council to choose a candidate who wouldn’t be on the primary ballot because it presents an unfair an advantage and takes away a voter’s opportunity to select a candidate.

“Our alliance of civic, good-government and environmental organizations [called]…on the Council to let democracy work and to let the voters of District 6 to decide at the ballot box who should represent them for the next four years,” Greg Smith of Sustainable Hyattsville wrote in an email Tuesday. “We’re glad the Council heeded our call.”

Several council members thanked the nine people who applied, but also acknowledged the choice wasn’t easy.

“We had a challenging decision to make. We had a lot of information back and forth from the community,” said Council member Mel Franklin (D-At-Large) of Upper Marlboro. “But ultimately, our job is to make the best decision we can. It will be a privilege to work with Mr. Medlock.”

Medlock must step down as mayor. The city’s vice mayor, Cynthia Miller, would handle the mayoral duties.

Meanwhile, the city of 6,000 people will hold its election July 11 and Miller said Tuesday she’s seeking the office of mayor. She said certification of those running for seats on the city’s board of commissioners would be done this month.

“I’m excited,” she said about running for major. “We have been working behind the scenes to change some things. We’re excited to take the city to another level.”