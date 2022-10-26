Prince George’s County Councilman Todd Turner resigned his office Saturday after County Executive Angela Alsobrooks selected him out of 37 candidates to lead the county’s Office of Ethics and Accountability, pending a public hearing on Oct. 24.

A majority of the current County Council supported Turner’s appointment.

Turner’s term would have ended on Dec. 5, as he was term-limited, and Bowie Councilwoman At-Large Ingrid Harrison is unchallenged in the general election for the County Council seat.

The Office of Ethics and Accountability was created following pay-to-play scandals that resulted in the conviction of former County Executive Jack Johnson. According to county code, the responsibilities of the office include overseeing the investigation and identification of all fraud, abuse and illegal activities of the county government.

Two council members voted against his appointment and two abstained, while Councilman Dernoga questioned Turner about his relationship with Jobs 1st PAC, a developer-funded campaign account that sent mail and distributed literature during the July primary. Turner denied any direct involvement or coordination with the PAC.

His appointment has led grassroots activists to encourage statements of opposition during the hearing, particularly because this appointment is coming before the newly elected council members are sworn in.

Prince George’s County Young Democrats President Rudy Anthony said, after hearing of Turner’s appointment, “I plan to testify so that these officials know that we’re paying attention to corruption.”

In his resignation letter, Turner wrote, “It has been my proud honor to serve with you and each of my Council colleagues, past and present, over the last eight years. I am grateful and truly humbled to have also served as Council Chair for two consecutive years, and as a member of the Legislative Branch for nearly 20 years.”