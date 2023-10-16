Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Monday a new median beautification program led by the county’s Department of Public Works and Transportation.

The program aims to revitalize medians throughout the county by planting trees, shrubs, flowers and ornamental grasses.

The Woodlawn neighborhood is one of 10 designated areas in the county with eight others also in the works.

Alsobrooks joined community and school leaders in Woodlawn to highlight the new program and discuss the importance of partnership between government, community members, schools, faith leaders and other stakeholders to keep the county clean and beautiful.

“We are excited to roll out this new program that will beautify neighborhoods and help us continue moving forward on our beautification efforts,” the county executive said. “We must continue working together as a community to keep our county clean and beautiful. Litter doesn’t grow like grass, and every single one of us has a responsibility to pick up after ourselves and to remind people close to us that they should do the same thing. The less we spend collecting litter, the more we can spend expanding programs that beautify medians, plant trees, and so much more in the future.”

Present medians are at: