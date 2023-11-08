Economic Development Corporation Celebrates 40 Years with Inaugural Gala

With 75 tables full and over 500 attendees, the MGM Grand’s ballroom was packed with numerous business and political leaders at the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation’s (PGCEDC) inaugural gala, celebrating the organization’s 40th anniversary.

“We attract new businesses to Prince George’s, and help existing businesses grow. We have played a major role in transforming from a bedroom community to the largest amount of job growth over the past decade in Maryland,” said David Ianucci, president and CEO of PGCEDC. “We want to thank the companies that made this possible. Thank you for investing in Prince George’s; we celebrate you and all you do.”

Tara Jackson, chief administrative officer for County Executive Angela Alsobrooks thanked PGCEDC for their years of hard work and successes, before offering a proclamation.

“In the Alsobrooks administration, we believe that robust economic development is possible when we invest in human development. The Prince George’s [County Economic Development Corporation] embodies that message.”

The goal of PGCEDC is to grow the number of jobs in Prince George’s County so residents don’t have to travel outside the county for work, and to improve the local tax base.

Comptroller Brooke Lierman (D), Congressman Glenn Ivey (D, District 4), State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D), Sen. Alonzo Washington (D- District 22), and Council members Wanika Fisher (D-District 2), Jolene Ivey (D- District 5) and Sydney Harrison (D- District 9) all attended the gala.

Cannabis Business License Application Timeline

Recent changes in Maryland’s cannabis laws allowed residents to apply for social equity licenses. These applications are due by 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, and the 30-day application period opens on Nov. 13 for those with confirmed social equity licenses.

There are currently nine operational dispensaries in Prince George’s County, and nine new licenses will be added during the new process. Lobbyist Darrell Carrington has been assisting prospective business owners in preparing for the new licensing process.

“Applicants may run into a problem getting things like transcripts at this late date. It may require some leg work like going to their elementary school and copying the transcript themselves. I also worry that the portal itself could be overwhelmed if hundreds of applicants are trying to do their submissions close to the Nov. 7 deadline,” said Carrington. “ The state has stated that they will not grant extensions.”

One Life Fitness Center Opens in Clinton

In a 55,000-square-foot building that was once a Toys R Us, there is now a One Life Fitness Center. The business is estimated to provide 100 jobs and will include such amenities as a large indoor saltwater lap pool and whirlpool, signature Strike Boxing Studio, Olympic lifting platforms and a recovery studio.

One Life Fitness Center, a 55,000-square-foot facility operating out of a closed Toys “R” Us, opened in Clinton, Maryland, on Oct. 10. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

The franchise, recently purchased by new Commanders owner Josh Harris, is one of more than 50 in the DMV, West Virginia and Georgia.

“As the largest health and fitness provider in the Washington, D.C., area, Onelife Fitness is committed to economic revitalization by bringing jobs and renovating vacant stores like the former Toys ‘R’ Us in Clinton,” said Onelife Fitness President Ori Gorfine. “With so many locations in the D.C. area, our members can use any Onelife location between home and work, which is key to making fitness possible and staying healthy.”