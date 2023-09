The Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Nov. 3.

The event will be held at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Dinner, entertainment and dancing will be among the activities for the event expected to draw the county’s stakeholders, deal-makers and business leaders as well as luminaries from the state. Tickets start from $150. Companies can also produce sponsorships for the event.

For more information, call 301-583-4650.