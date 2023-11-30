Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Thursday that new grant funding is now available for local nonprofits to continue the work of the Stand Up & Deliver program, which helps address food insecurity in the county.

Up to $500,000 in funding is available to nonprofits to manage the new Stand Up & Deliver Extended SUDX program.

“Food insecurity remains an issue in Prince George’s, and this funding will help provide fresh groceries and prepared meals to some of our most vulnerable residents,” Alsobrooks said. “We encourage local nonprofits to apply for this grant opportunity and help us continue serving Prince Georgians.”

The procured foods and meals will be distributed through pop-up sites in low- to moderate-income areas that have been affected and/or are recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, as defined by HUD Qualified Census Tracts.

The contract term for the grant is January through December 2024. All applications from local nonprofits must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Local nonprofits can apply via the application portal on the county executive’s website. Nonprofits with questions about the program or the application process should email pgcnonprofits@co.pg.md.us.