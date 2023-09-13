During its Sept. 6 session, the Prince George’s County Council voted unanimously to enact legislation requiring gas stations to prominently display credit card prices on their signs.

The measure was authored by Council member Edward Burroughs III (D-District 8). In a statement, Burroughs said the bill is about protecting consumers.

“We have so many seniors and individuals who go to the pump every single day thinking that they are going to pay one price, but because they primarily use a credit card or debit card, they are forced to pay a higher price,” he said. “We even have situations where gas companies will post the price of gas based on whether you receive a car wash or not, so you believe you are paying a certain amount when you are really paying several dollars more. The goal of this bill is to increase transparency.”

The bill will take effect 45 calendar days after it becomes law. Convenience stores and gas stations presently in operation have a full year from the effective date of the legislation to comply. Noncompliant convenience stores and gas stations, after a grace period, shall be charged a civil monetary fine of $100 for the first offense, $250 for the second offense, $500 for the third offense and $1,000 for every subsequent offense every calendar year.