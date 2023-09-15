Jacqueline West-Spencer has been hired as executive director of Prince George’s County’s Redevelopment Authority, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Friday.

West-Spencer, who has more than 25 years of combined experience in real estate development, finance, and portfolio management, is currently the regional vice president of real estate development in the mid-Atlantic region for The Community Builders.

She will officially take over as executive director of the authority on Oct. 23.

“As Prince George’s County advances its vision to drive economic opportunity and investment while creating equitable solutions so that no community is left behind, the Redevelopment Authority is uniquely and strategically positioned to be a meaningful contributor to the transformation,” West-Spencer said. “I am proud to serve as executive director under the leadership of County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and use my experience to advance these efforts and contribute to the future of the county.”

West-Spencer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Africana Studies from Binghamton University, State University of New York, and a Master of Science in Urban Policy Analysis and Management from The New School for Social Research in New York.

“In her current position, she has already played a major role in making investments along our Blue Line Corridor to support communities that have missed out on investments for far too long,” Alsobrooks said. “With her background and expertise, we are confident that she will help us continue to develop and revitalize properties across the county, consistent with our vision for transit-oriented development and increasing the availability of affordable housing.”