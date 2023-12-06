The Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation said Tuesday that the county leads the Washington region in hospital construction and expansion, according to the Washington Business Journal.

The WBJ noted that of the 18 regional health care development projects in the District and its Maryland and Virginia suburbs, six were in Prince George’s County. The publication said each site was either new, expanding, or being renovated and does not account for the outpatient practice of ambulatory care centers.

“For too long, residents have chosen to travel out of the county for specialty care,” said Alexis Allen-Shorter, Business Development-Health & Life Science for the corporation. “This investment in health care infrastructure will impact our community socially and economically. With access to specialty care closer to home, residents are statistically more inclined to seek out care and complete follow-up appointments, thus decreasing rehospitalization, misuse of emergency services, and mortality. Not only will the completion of these new projects propel Prince George’s County to become a destination for specialty care and elective procedure but will also be able to attract and retain highly skilled health care practitioners in the county.”

The six sites include:

· Adventist HealthCare’s Fort Washington Medical Center Replacement (Fort Washington, Md.)

· Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center’s Women’s Health Pavilion (Lanham, Md.)

· Kaiser Permanente’s Largo Medical Center Expansion (Upper Marlboro, Md.)

· University of Maryland Capital Region Health’s Cancer Center (Largo, Md.)

· Encompass Health Corp.’s Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie Expansion (Bowie, Md.)

· University of Maryland Capital Region Health’s Laurel Medical Center Expansion (Laurel, Md.)

Corporation leaders said the county remains committed to continuing this trajectory of growth in the health care field, ensuring a sustainable and inclusive economy for all its residents.