Hyattsville resident Jennifer Mayo has a busy life. She works full-time as a security specialist for the federal government, has a part-time gig at Nordstrom, and manages a business called “Jenny Baked It.” This entrepreneur is a self-taught creator of cakes and cupcakes with specially designed themes for her clients.

“I’ve always loved doing many different things,” Mayo said, the graduate of Riverdale Baptist High School. “After high school, I was the assistant cheerleading coach, I worked at a gym, and then I got my first government job.”

Through contacts, Mayo started working in the events industry. That experience triggered her childhood memories of baking cakes with her dad. Mayo also experienced the passing of a beloved family friend who babysat her and her brother. That family friend was also the babysitter for Mayo’s mother. When cleaning out the home of that family friend, a Kitchen Aid mixer was found that the friend’s family gave to Mayo. That is when a light bulb went off.

“I can’t just keep it and not use it. She really made the most delicious desserts,” Mayo said when remembering her former babysitter. “She used to make the most amazing pound cake that I have yet to make because I just don’t want it to not live up to hers.”

As her business evolved, Mayo learned which tools of the trade worked the best. The cake pans she works with to make the best cake layers are the brands Wilton or Fad Daddio. To perfect her designs, Mayo has not hesitated to check out Instagram or YouTube videos to refine her creative talents. She also asks clients for reference photos to inspire her creations. Mayo is also confident with her resourcefulness in finding alternatives if something is not working out with a design.

Mayo learned how to adapt her designs as the world has attempted to move past COVID confinement. Events were smaller, which meant smaller cakes that kept exciting themes and colors. She may suggest cupcakes for an affair, which are great for guests to take home or for guests to bring to an event. A strong work ethic is what keeps Mayo’s business growing.

“I like celebrating events with people, and I stress that with my clients. They are milestones. For me, events are not just projects,” Mayo said. “Having a business where I specifically cater to custom events means a lot to me.”Visit the “Jenny Baked It” website to see Mayo’s cake designs and connect with her social media. https://www.jennybakedit.com