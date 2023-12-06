Nick Charles Officially Sworn Into Senate

With a gathered crowd of loved ones, civic-minded Marylanders and legislators primarily from his native Prince George’s, District 25 Delegate Nick Charles officially became Sen. Charles on the morning of Dec. 5. Sporting a gold tie and a huge grin with his family at his side, he was beyond honored to accept this new role as he took the oath of service.

“You guys don’t know how beautiful you look out there. This is amazing,” said an exuberant Charles just after being sworn in. “First, to my colleagues, I stand before you with great humility and gratitude after my short five years in the House of Delegates. Thank you to you all, the state of Maryland, and District 25.”

He thanked former Sen. Melody Griffith, State Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, former Black Caucus Chair Darryl Barnes, and Delegates Karen Toles and Kent Roberson (both D, D25) as mentors and guides in his political journey. He cited his service in the Air Force for helping him develop principles that have become “the bedrock of his leadership style, in how he approaches every constituent he serves.”

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D) called up Charles and his family to the front before joking that the Senate’s Omega Caucus would be adding a new member before swearing him in to be the newest member of Maryland’s 47-member Senate.

Greenbelt Councilman Ric Gordon Dead At 41

Greenbelt Council member Brandon “Ric” Gordon, 41, a dedicated community servant, died on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Several local leaders shared heartfelt goodbyes to the Greenbelt leader via social media, including County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D) and Council member Krystal Oriadha (D- District 7). Lamenting his passing, the tributes thanked Gordon for his work and leadership.

“The sudden passing of Ric Gordon is a great loss to the Greenbelt community, Prince George’s County, and the State of Maryland,” said Greenbelt Mayor Emmett V. Jordan in a statement. “Ric Gordon was very passionate about Greenbelt, politics, and his important role as a council member. He will be missed tremendously.”

Former coworker and longtime friend Frank Gervasi said he was one of the nicest guys he ever met, while his Council colleagues also posted their appreciation of his work and his community support.

Gordon was only the third Black Council member ever elected in Greenbelt and his past campaign efforts assisted the election of Danielle McKinney, the first Black councilwoman in Greenbelt history. Gordon hosted voter registration events in Greenbelt Mall and was well known for his community involvement.

Dozens gathered for a vigil in his honor hosted on Nov. 27 at the Roosevelt Center, where his memory was honored by the greater Greenbelt community alongside friends and supporters from across the County.

A viewing was held at the Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home in Beltsville from 2–4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

Council Member Watson Hosts Bowie State Forum To Discuss Crime Spike

Council member Ingrid Watson (D-District 4) gathered elected officials and the community for a forum on Nov. 28, which discussed working together to address crime.

“Juvenile crime is a serious concern, especially considering recent events at Bowie State University and Bowie High School,” said Watson during the event, which was held at Bowie State University.

Watson explained that the forum was important for residents and leaders “to examine the root” of the crime challenges.

“The community forum was an opportunity for District 4 residents to engage with government, understand how public safety officials are addressing the issue, hear proposed legislative solutions, and learn ways that as a community might support their efforts,” Watson said.

Event speakers included: State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D), Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Dr. Millard House II, Sen. Ron Watson (D-District 23) and Prince George’s Police Department Chief Malik Aziz. The officials spoke about their particular concerns regarding crime in the County, including recent shootings at Bowie State and Morgan State Universities, carjackings, and weapons found on students in Prince George’s public schools.

Watson, who serves on the Judiciary Committee, distributed copies of some of the legislation he plans to introduce during the upcoming legislative session, including amendments to the Child Interrogation Protection Act and measures to prevent the trafficking of stolen and illegal firearms. He acknowledged that not all of his bills are likely to pass outright this session, although he does have multiple co-sponsors for the bills on his committee.

Delegates Marvin Holmes, Kym Taylor and Adrian Boafo (all Democrats representing District 23), and Bowie State President Dr. Aminta Breaux also attended the discussion.

Kofie Bryant Sr., pastor of Inspired Life Ministries, expressed concern about safety post the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am concerned that coming out of COVID-19 pandemic, juvenile crime has potentially gotten worse, given the sudden shutdown impacting our typical day-to-day lives and interactions, which could have caused pent-up anger and rage in juveniles due to isolation and having significant idle time,” said Bryant. “I also believe that those juveniles who are committing crimes like carjackings, for example, are doing so because they know that the penalties for some of their crimes aren’t very stiff and that there is a serious lack of understanding on their part of the negative consequences of their decisions beyond their age.”

Bryant said he believes some additional ways to address crime include mental health services, workforce development programs and further dialogue between the faith community and law enforcement, including regular meetings to share resources.

The pastor emphasized his appreciation for the event and hopes to work with leaders to address crime in the future.

“I look forward to working with them as a faith leader.”

A livestream of the discussion is available here.

Latino Dems of Prince George’s Host Senate Forum, First of the Cycle

The Latino Democrats of Prince George’s County (LDPGC) hosted a forum for constituents to meet the people working to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D) at Elizabeth Seton High School on Sunday, Dec. 3. The three candidates who met the qualifying threshold were Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), Congressman David Trone (D- District 6) and Anne Arundel County businessman Juan Dominguez.

The forum was originally planned for late September, but was delayed due to prior commitments for multiple candidates.

Telemundo 44 anchor Alberto Pimienta served as the master of ceremonies. Maryland Matters reporter Will Ford and CTV senior reporter Patricia Villone served as the moderators.

The candidates kicked off the forum with an opening statement touting their biography and goals.

“I think there are too few who think like, look like, or care about the hardworking families of our state,” said Alsbrooks, who pledged to fight for reproductive rights, lowered prescription costs and immigration reform.

Dominguez discussed his record of leading troops during Desert Storm after attending West Point, before highlighting his business record. He also emphasized that he was the only bilingual candidate in the race. “I’m not beholden to anyone but you and your families,” said Dominguez after pledging to fight for Medicare for All and raising the minimum wage.

“People need change, they want something different. The system isn’t working for them or people across this country,” said Trone. “We need more veterans, doctors, engineers: people who have done different jobs before entering public service.”

After their opening statements, the candidates spent an hour answering questions submitted by the public to the LDPGC’s website.

During the first rounds of questions, all candidates generally agreed to support issues such as immigration reform, expanding the ballot to 16 and 17 years old in municipal elections, and protecting the LGBTQ+ community.

Trone criticized that there was a lack of Latinx and LGBTQ+ representation in the Prince George’s County government during the first four years of the Alsobrooks administration. Alsobrooks later stated that Trone has donated to conservative Republicans across the nation, endangering current abortion laws.

Erica Boursiquot, Seton’s director of Institutional Advancement, was honored that the first cycle of the forum could be hosted at the all girls high school.

“It was wonderful to have an event like this at our great school, and I am excited to hear future conversations between the candidates,” she said in an interview with the Informer.

Virginia Legislators Call for Investigation of FBI HQ Selection Process

A General Services Administration (GSA) investigation into the process for selecting the headquarters for the FBI was formally announced on Nov. 30 by acting Inspector General Robert Erickson. This comes after Virginia Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, alongside nine bipartisan members of Congress, penned a Nov.15 letter criticizing the FBI’s site selection process and requesting the Biden Administration pause work on the process until an investigation is completed.

“It is vital that both GSA and the FBI fully cooperate and provide relevant information to the Inspector General’s review, and that they allow time and space for investigatory efforts to reach a thorough conclusion,” said the Virginia lawmakers. “We urge the Administration to pause efforts to advance this headquarters process, allowing for transparent and fair review.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray has also criticized the process, citing conflicts of interest.

Despite criticisms, Maryland legislators are referring to the probe as an evaluation, rather than an investigation.

“It’s not difficult to understand why Greenbelt was chosen by the GSA. In terms of greatest equity, lowest cost to taxpayers, readiness of site location, and best transportation proximity—Maryland was the clear choice,” said Congressman Steny Hoyer in a statement sent to The Informer. “This decision was made transparently, legally, and with great care.

Maryland’s Congressional Democrats and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks also emphasized the legality of the FBI headquarters selection process in a joint statement submitted Nov. 30.

“Any objective evaluation will find that the GSA arrived at this decision after a thorough and transparent process,” according to the statement.

The local leaders said the plan to build in Prince George’s still stands.

“The new, consolidated FBI headquarters will be in Prince George’s County and we’re going to build the brave men and women who support the FBI’s critical mission, the best darn building that they could possibly have. And I think when it’s all said and done, they’re going to be very pleased,” Hoyer told The Informer.

“Let us be perfectly clear: the new FBI headquarters project is moving forward,” the Maryland Congressional Democrats and Alsobrooks wrote. “For the sake of our national security and the hardworking men and women of the FBI, it is imperative that we move expeditiously to build a new, state-of-the-art consolidated headquarters that meets the FBI’s vital national security mission.”