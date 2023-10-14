The Prince George’s County Association of Realtors installed new officers for their association earlier this month.

Gene Sementilli

The new president is Gene Sementilli of Century 21 New Millenium. He was installed into office by the association’s past president Boyd Campbell, who served as president of the Maryland Realtors association in 2018.

Rachel L. Jefferies

Sementilli’s administration will focus on professionalism and reminding consumers, whether buying or selling, that realtors are essential partners in real estate transactions, according to the association. Plus, 2023 Realtor of the Year Rachel Jefferies was honored for her significant contributions to business, ethical behavior civic and community involvement, and leadership as well as local, state, and national association activity.

Other newly elected and installed officers and directors:

Officers

President-Elect – Arnita Greene, Capital structures Real estate LLC

Secretary – Carole Webb, Samson Properties

Treasurer – Paul “Carlos” Lancaster, Exit Right Realty

Past President – Rachel L. Jefferies, Keller Williams Preferred Properties

Directors

Debora R. Barino (Dee), Landmark Realty

Charnise Carter, Realty One Group Performance

Donald L. Frederick Jr., RE/MAX United Real Estate

Pamela D. Jenkins, Weichert REALTORS

Rahkiya A. Reid, Visionary Investment Partners

Willie M. Rhone, Weichert REALTORS

Leisel Taylor, Village Premier Collection Maryland

Carole Warren, Keller Williams Preferred Properties