The Prince George’s County Association of Realtors installed new officers for their association earlier this month.
The new president is Gene Sementilli of Century 21 New Millenium. He was installed into office by the association’s past president Boyd Campbell, who served as president of the Maryland Realtors association in 2018.
Sementilli’s administration will focus on professionalism and reminding consumers, whether buying or selling, that realtors are essential partners in real estate transactions, according to the association. Plus, 2023 Realtor of the Year Rachel Jefferies was honored for her significant contributions to business, ethical behavior civic and community involvement, and leadership as well as local, state, and national association activity.
Other newly elected and installed officers and directors:
Officers
President-Elect – Arnita Greene, Capital structures Real estate LLC
Secretary – Carole Webb, Samson Properties
Treasurer – Paul “Carlos” Lancaster, Exit Right Realty
Past President – Rachel L. Jefferies, Keller Williams Preferred Properties
Directors
Debora R. Barino (Dee), Landmark Realty
Charnise Carter, Realty One Group Performance
Donald L. Frederick Jr., RE/MAX United Real Estate
Pamela D. Jenkins, Weichert REALTORS
Rahkiya A. Reid, Visionary Investment Partners
Willie M. Rhone, Weichert REALTORS
Leisel Taylor, Village Premier Collection Maryland
Carole Warren, Keller Williams Preferred Properties