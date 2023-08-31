A new ban on single-use, carryout plastic bags distributed at checkout registers by retailers and other businesses in Prince George’s County will go into effect on Jan. 1.

The bill, approved by the Prince George’s County Council in June, also requires retailers to charge at least a 10-cent fee for each paper and reusable bag sold to consumers.

The ban was enacted to protect local bodies of water and the marine life in them as well as reduce plastic pollution and litter and promote reusable bags.

“Plastic bags do not biodegrade and contaminate our local waterways, causing harm to marine life, clogging our storm drains, and littering our streets and communities,” said Department of Environment Director Andrea Crooms. “This ban encourages consumers to reduce waste and addresses one of the county’s Climate Action Plan recommendations, an important step in maintaining a sustainable county and reducing our carbon footprint.”

The ban applies to retail stores, restaurants, grocery stores or any other place providing single-use plastic bags to customers at the point of sale or service. Plus, the ban doesn’t apply to bags that package bulk items (produce, grains, small hardware, etc.), bakery goods, fish, meat, flowers and dry cleaning.

No charges apply to paper bags for prescription medicine and take-out food by restaurants or prepared food provided at a drive-through. The Department of the Environment will lead the enforcement, public outreach, and education efforts as the county shifts to reusable bags.

To assist residents in making the transition, the county will provide a limited amount of free reusable bags and will announce distribution dates and locations once finalized.