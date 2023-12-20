Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation announced the launch of the newest season of “Takeout Tuesday,” which will first air on Jan. 2.

The show is entering its fourth season. The program explores the tastes and delicacies of Prince George’s County. The season also debuts new host Nicole Hall, the corporation’s Business Development manager for retail and restaurants, who is instrumental in managing the services and business resources available in the county, seeking to help support and grow local eateries.

“The series will showcase the delicious delicacies and dishes curated by our local talented restaurant community,” Hall said. “These small businesses are staples in our neighborhoods, and we are so excited to tell their story to the masses. The series aims to drive consumer traffic to our local, independent restaurants to ensure their longevity and stability in the county.”