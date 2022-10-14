The Prince George’s County Department of the Environment will hold a household hazardous-waste and electronics recycling event on Oct. 29 at Friendly High School in Fort Washington, Md., from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Prince Georgians can dispose of household hazardous waste and old electronics safely at the event by dropping off their items. Participants may be asked to show proof of county residency.

Accepted items include oil-based paints, pesticides, propane tanks, household batteries, cellphones, and computer monitors. The following materials cannot be accepted: business or commercial waste, biological or infectious waste, hypodermic needles or syringes, radioactive waste, prescription medicine, explosives, ammunition, and unknown items.

The onsite staff reserves the right to refuse any item brought to the event.

The DOE will hold additional events next year and will announce the dates and locations.

“DOE is pleased to provide this opportunity to our residents to dispose of household hazardous waste and electronic items properly,” said Andrea Crooms, the agency’s director. “We want to continue to make it convenient for Prince Georgians to demonstrate their commitment to protecting the environment.”