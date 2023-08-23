Braveboy Hosts Forestville Community Rally on Aug. 24

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy is hosting an “Our Streets, Our Future” rally at the Penn Mar Shopping Center in Forestville on Thursday, Aug. 24.

“In addition to our crime fighting efforts we have to also wrap our arms around our community. So, during the week, every single day my prosecutors are holding people accountable for crimes that they’re committing. We work very closely with our police department to investigate and solve cases, but in addition to that, we can and will show our community that we love them,” Braveboy said in an interview last year about the program.

Braveboy’s office has hosted these rallies with the goal of reducing gun violence for the past two years. The strategy is somewhat akin to the Safe Streets program in Baltimore.

Community engagement, community walks, and hosting gatherings where concerned citizens can receive information from organizations such as Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County and Employ Prince George’s are important parts of her strategy.

Our Streets, Our Future is one of several initiatives implemented by State’s Attorney Braveboy. Some of her other initiatives focus on ballot access, reducing impaired driving and preventing youth recidivism.

Fairwood Hosts Jazz Festival

Those who appreciate smooth jazz and quiet melodies should keep their eye out for the Fairwood Summer Concert Series, held in Fairwood Park.

DuPont Brass and go-go/jazz blend artists Suttle performed on Aug. 6 on a hot summer day while neighbors gathered in their folding chairs and sat under umbrellas to stay shaded.

The next concert will be held this Sunday, Aug. 27, from 1 to 6 p.m. The Bowie State University Chorale, the Prince George’s Choral Society, the band Black History, the 8 Ohms and Marcus Johnson will be performing. This Sunday is expected to be the coolest day of the week.

The Summer Concert Series began in 2013 and has become a regular occurrence ever since.

For more information about the Summer Concert Series, call 301-446-3243. Read more about the Summer Concert Series and other community events at pgparks.com.