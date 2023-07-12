‘Unfailing Love’ Premieres in Hyattsville

“Unfailing Love” premiered at the Regal Hyattsville Royale Theatre on July 7. The Christian film is narrated from the perspective of Hosea and is set in the DMV over a seven-year period.

Jewell Powell, who co-directed, wrote, and starred in the movie, described the movie as an allegory for “the love story of Jesus chasing after us, even when we don’t want his love.” In the story, a man pursues a woman who has committed adultery and shows her unfailing love.

“I have authored several books so I always had the gift of writing. However, two years ago I felt called to write a modern-day script on the book of Hosea,” she said when asked about her learning experiences as a director.

“I worked as a production coordinator on ‘A Wesley Christmas’ by OCTET Productions. However, this was after I had completed the production of my film. I have had no formal film training — never directed, produced or acted previously to my film.”

For anyone who wants to enter filmmaking, she recommends that you learn the craft by working with others while developing your own productions.

By doing this before making her own film, she gained knowledge and experience in some of the many facets of filmmaking.

“My film allowed me to have a cradle-to-grave experience so I was able to touch every aspect, but I was also fortunate to have experienced people around to help tell a great love story,” she said.

The trailer for “Unfailing Love” is available here.

Zion Church Partnership

Every Sunday evening through the summer, Allen Pond Park serves as a gathering space outside for relaxing music and comfortable listeners in the quiet shade of the cool water.

A Zion Church member attends the recent Summer Series at Bowie Town Center, where church members distributed health information and meal prep kits. (Courtesy of Zion Church)

On Juneteenth, Zion Church partnered with the Bowie Town Center Summer Series and Mayor Tim Adams (D). Church members distributed health and wellness information during events and workshops and also distributed more than 200 Juneteenth-inspired meal kits, including a recipe card and the ingredients to make smothered potatoes. This is the second year Zion Church has participated in the summer series.

Danielle Williams was one of the volunteers who took time out to spread the word about health and wellness.

“The warm weather provides a great opportunity for individuals and families to get outdoors and be active! No matter your age, taking care of yourself by investing in your health should be a priority,” said Williams. “Zion Church is also offering a host of health and wellness events this summer, to include Z-Fest, our community wellness day that meets people and families where they are and with the services they need most, but to which they may not always have access. Z-Fest events are completely free, offering essential health screenings, workshops, and fresh produce to attendees.”

The next Z-Fest will be on Aug. 13. The Bowie Summer Concert Series will continue every Sunday through Labor Day weekend.

A list of the summer concerts is available here.