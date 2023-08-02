County Executive Alsobrooks Hosts Commemorative Game for Veterans

An audience of over 2,200 Baysox fans, baseball lovers and local veterans attended a July 20 Bowie Baysox game against the Harrisburg Senators, where County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) and the Commission on Veterans honored those who have served the nation.

Around a dozen members of the Clinton Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 9376, the largest in the county, attended in their leather vests adorned with their seal on the back. The VFW provides assistance and community for veterans who have gone overseas to fight.

Maryland state Sen. Melony Griffith (D) was on hand, as were state Delegates Kent Roberson (D- District 25), Andrea Fletcher Harrison (D- District 24), Karen Toles (D- District 25), Central Committee member Nova Coston (D- District 25) and former Delegate Cheryl Landis.

Griffith currently serves as Prince George’s Veterans Coordinator and Dr. James Doula is the Veteran’s Officer.

Catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson are both off to very strong starts in their young careers, with Rutschman playing in the most recent MLB All-Star game. Rutschman jerseys were as common as jerseys for Hall of Famers such as Jim Palmer and Cal Ripken Jr. at the game.

Kimberly Lewis, a member of the Prince George’s Commission for Veterans, said veterans “need to see and know they are appreciated and not forgotten.”

“Without them, we wouldn’t have the freedoms we have,” Lewis said. It’s a great time to enjoy something as simple as a baseball game to show our appreciation for them. Our commission is important because it allows veterans and their families to realize and access benefits they are entitled to that will help to improve their quality of life. We are here for them, that’s what the Commission does.”

On the first Monday of every month, the Commission hosts publicly accessible and virtual meetings to keep the public informed about their ongoing efforts and events.

Many present at the Baysox game were excited for the newest prospects and the excitement surrounding the organization; particularly last year’s number-one overall pick Jackson Holliday, who has been on a hitting tear through the minor leagues and appears poised for a future, impactful career in the majors starting as soon as this year.

The Baysox, a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won the two prior games in the series, but lost to the Harrisburg Senators during the July 20 game.

The visiting Harrisburg Senators, a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals, won the game 10-3 and punctuated the win with four runs in the top of the ninth inning.

Brady House, a young prospect for the Nationals who was drafted two years ago, got his first two hits as a AA player.

Robert Hassell II and James Wood, both acquired in a trade last season for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, both started for the Senators. The Baysox had won the two prior games in the series.

Annual Negro League All-Star Game Delayed to August 26

A commemorative game between the East and West Negro League All Stars and an accompanying car show were scheduled for the afternoon of July 28 at Prince George’s Stadium, but the game was rescheduled to Aug. 26 due to the blistering heat.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the East/West All Star game. Attendees expect to see former players and their families in retro uniforms alongside vendors offering Negro League memorabilia.

The Negro League Legends Hall of Fame (NLLHF) is an organization committed to informing the public about Black players in the Negro Leagues and before the segregation of baseball in the late 1800s. Last year, County Councilmember At Large Calvin Hawkins (D), Bowie Mayor and then-County Councilmember Rodney Streeter all attended the game. Streeter was the honorary chair of the event.

Buck O’Neil, a first baseman who later managed the Kansas City Monarchs and scouted for the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals, was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022. He was instrumental in the 1990 founding of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in his beloved Kansas City. There are now 37 Negro Leagues players who have been inducted into Cooperstown.

For tickets and more information visit eventbrite.com. Admission is free and interested guests may request up to 10 tickets.