Maryland Reports First Local Malaria Transmission in Over 40 Years

Following the first locally reported case of malaria transmission in over 40 years, the Maryland Department of Health is providing notice to residents on how to reduce the risk of malaria and exposure to mosquitoes.

Some of the symptoms of malaria include fever and flu-like symptoms such as nausea, headaches and muscle chills within 30 days of transmission. About 2,000 cases are reported in the U.S. annually, generally among tourists who recently visited areas with malaria transmission.

“Malaria was once common in the United States, including in Maryland, but we have not seen a case in Maryland that was not related to travel in over 40 years,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott. “We are taking this very seriously and will work with local and federal health officials to investigate this case.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the risk of acquiring malaria remains very low.

Some of the state health department’s recommendations include using an insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin, wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved clothing when outside if possible, and repairing broken screening to keep mosquitoes out of the home. It is also important to empty standing water, such as rainwater that accumulates on patios, on a weekly basis to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

Additional information on malaria is available at health.maryland.gov and CDC.gov.

Capitol Heights and District Heights Orgs Collaborate on Block Party

Roughly 200 residents of Capitol Heights, District Heights and Seat Pleasant came out to Ritchie Station for a back-to-school block party on Aug. 20, with the primary draw being free backpacks to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Capitol Heights Councilman Victor James (in yellow) helps distribute backpacks during a collaborative block party on Aug. 20. The clear backpacks he provided could be used by any student in the county. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

“Four different organizations were giving away backpacks. I myself gave away around 200 backpacks. This back-to-school block party was a successful one,” said Capitol Heights Council member Victor James.

Vendors offering oil fragrances, incense and holistic health care met the cross-county crowd, while a live band played on an erected stage, and food trucks offered fish sandwiches, funnel cakes, ice cream and more.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, who has hosted multiple Our Streets, Our Future rallies in the area and represented this area while serving in the House of Delegates, spoke on the mic during the day’s festivities. District Heights Mayor Cynthia Miller, Capitol Heights Mayor Linda Monroe, and Delegates Nicole Williams (D-District 22) and Kent Roberson (D-District 25) were all spotted in attendance.

James explained that he is proud of the partnership, and plans to continue working alongside leaders from the neighboring municipalities to assist Prince Georgians.

“I feel this collaboration model has the advantages of uniting all communities,” James explained. “Efforts are best spent because we all worked together, rather than wasting time doing separate events.”

Central Avenue Sunoco Temporarily Shut Down, Cited for Water in Gas

Not far from the local Six Flags America, a Sunoco gas station was closed for approximately one day last week while existing fuel was replaced due to customer complaints.

Jon Mack, a customer who pumped gas from this station into his new Mustang a few weeks ago, ended up with a $1,300 bill at the mechanic because of the gas content. According to his mechanic, it was 85% water. While Sunoco’s corporate headquarters did pay for the repairs, Mack still had concerns.

“I want to know how it happened because even when I called the Sunoco corporate headquarters, the guy I spoke to said this issue has been going on and it, supposedly, had been resolved. I want to know how this is even going on, to begin with,” said Mack. “I think they’re just putting a Band-Aid on the issue, and it’s not any kind of resolve. I think if I hadn’t come forward, this issue would have still been going on with other customers.”

The Comptroller’s Office, which regulates fuel sales, did a Stop Sale at this location until the fuel was replaced and tested.

“A Compliance Inspector was sent to the scene and conducted a test of the fuel to be analyzed. Upon the Inspector’s arrival, it was determined that Sunoco was already aware of contamination,” wrote a spokesperson with the Comptroller’s Office shortly after the incident.

A Stop Sale was ordered as Sunoco removed the contaminated fuel from their tanks.

The Sunoco station subsequently received a fresh load of fuel, and samples were collected for testing. Initial analysis of the new fuel shipment did not show any contamination, and the station was provided a conditional release from the Stop Sale order pending completion of all analyses next week.

Conditional release procedures are standard practice following the delivery of new fuel to a retailer after a contaminated fuel event.

The Comptroller’s Field Enforcement Bureau continues to investigate the source of the original contaminated fuel shipment, and will continue to analyze samples per the normal testing procedures associated with a conditional release.”

If you have pumped gas at the Sunoco gas station located at 12224 Central Avenue in Mitchellville and have sustained damage, you can call 1-800-SUNOCO-1.