The Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee will hold a public hearing on Jan. 4 to recommend a replacement for former Del. Dereck E. Davis, who recently vacated his seat in the 25th Legislative District to become the state treasurer.

Interested candidates have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 2 to submit their information, including a letter of intent, resume and voter registration card.

Most importantly, each person must reside in the 25th District, which includes District Heights, Suitland and parts of Upper Marlboro.

“[Davis] has been there for a long time representing the district,” said Kent Robertson, chair of the county’s Central Committee and represents the 25th District on the committee. “I am looking forward to whoever’s there and with the District 25 team. All of us working together will benefit Prince George’s County.”

The committee will vote to submit a name to Gov. Larry Hogan, who has within 15 days to appoint that person when he receives the name. That person would work alongside Dels. Darryl Barnes and Nick Charles. State Sen. Melony Griffith of Upper Marlboro represents the 25th District in the Senate.

The Maryland General Assembly’s 90-day session begins on Jan. 12.

The county’s Central Committee held three meetings this year to fill vacant seats in the legislature.

In August, the committee chose former Del. Ron Watson of Upper Marlboro to represent District 23 as a state senator when Douglass J.J. Peters resigned to serve on the University of Maryland Board of Regents.

One month later, the committee chose its former chair Cheryl Landis of Upper Marlboro to fill Watson’s seat through next year representing District 23B, which includes parts of Bowie and Upper Marlboro.

On Oct. 28, the committee almost voted unanimously to select its treasurer Faye Martin Howell to represent the 24th District, which includes Fairmount Heights, Lake Arbor and Seat Pleasant. She replaced former Del. Erek Baron, who left to become Maryland’s first Black U.S. attorney for the state.

Hogan announced Howell’s appointment to the House of Delegates on Nov. 4.